Foreign Ministry express condolences to Czech Republic

22 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to the Czech Republic.

According to Azernews, it was shared on the "X" social network account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life as a result of the mass shooting at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in this tragic attack and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It should be noted that at least 15 people died and 24 were injured as a result of the shooting at Karlov University in Prague.

