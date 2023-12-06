Azerbaijani Defense Minister received Iranian Navy Commander [PHOTOS]

6 December 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

At the meeting hosted by the Defense Ministry, Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the Iranian guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Minister congratulated the guest on the occasion of the Iran’s Navy Day. The Minister of Defense noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based on ancient historical roots and emphasized the importance of mutual visits in terms of further development of military cooperation.

Rear Admiral Sh. Irani expressed his gratitude for the hospitality, congratulated the Minister of Defense on the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as on the achievements of the Azerbaijan Army. He conveyed the greetings of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri. The Navy Chief expressed confidence that such meetings would make positive contributions to bilateral military cooperation.

During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the development prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, regional security and a number of other topics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz