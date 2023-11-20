Uzbekistan PM: conference will serve to strengthen relations

20 November 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Today's conference of the Non-Aligned Movement 'Women's Empowerment' is of great importance for achieving gender equality and supporting women," said Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Zulaiho Mahkamova in her speech, Azernews reports.

According to Mahkamova, Uzbekistan has joined the mission to expand women's rights: "Our country has taken a number of important steps to achieve this goal—about 100 legal documents have been adopted, and a number of international documents on this issue have been ratified.

The deputy prime minister noted that Uzbekistan has begun providing loans under a favourable system to support women's entrepreneurship.

This conference will serve to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Mahkamova said.

"This event is very important for the development of cooperation between the two countries in many spheres. There are 210 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Uzbekistan, and there is potential for further expansion of economic cooperation," she said.

