Azerbaijan, Turkiye do great work on development of common Turkic culture: Minister

Our joint activities with Turkiye will expand further in the direction of promoting the common Turkic culture in the world, Culture Minister Adil Karimli said at the 3rd meeting of the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani Commission, Azernews reports.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of cultural ties between the two countries, the Minister said that this year will be remembered for significant days both for Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and the Turkic world:

"The jubilee of national leader Heydar Aliyev, one of the indispensable leaders of the Turkic world, the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye, the 30th anniversary of the International Turkish Cultural Organisation (TURKSOY), which is also important for the Turkic world and Azerbaijan, Shusha became the cultural capital of the Turkic world. We think that all these will be remembered as very important events for each of us".

The minister noted that relations between the two countries are built on inviolable foundations such as common history, culture, and moral values:

"Our peoples have lived and created together for centuries. Over the years we have made many achievements in the political, economic, and cultural spheres. The brotherly and friendly relations demonstrated by the heads of our states at the highest level continue successfully in all spheres, including the cultural sphere, and we believe that our future activities, Turkish-Azerbaijani cultural ties and our joint activities in the direction of promoting the common Turkish culture in the world will be expanded and strengthened".

Stressing that Azerbaijan and Turkiye have done important work to promote common Turkish culture and cultural heritage in the world, the minister said UNESCO, TURKSOY, the International Turkic Academy, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation have jointly implemented very successful projects in this direction. :

"Especially Azerbaijan and these projects proposed by Turkiye and widely applied are very important for the Turkic world. This year, the Gorgud-ata Film Festival, the First Turkic World Cultural Forum, and the Second Turkic Theatre Festival held within the framework of TURKSOY were successfully held within the framework of Shushi, the cultural capital of the Turkic world. We think that we will continue to realize such projects".

Adil Karimli noted that the Heads of State also emphasized the importance of the First Turkic World Cultural Forum at the Astana Forum:

"The expansion of the Turkic World Cultural Forum as an important platform in Astana and its holding every year has been given serious importance. Turkic World Cultural Forum and subsequent forums will be of great importance for solving common problems of the Turkic world."

The Minister said that our cultural heritage covers different fields of Turkish and Azerbaijani culture, common Turkish cultural heritage, and at the same time points of contact in other cultural fields will be discussed and joint work will be carried out towards their further development.

