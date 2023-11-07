Azerbaijan Constitution guarantees equality of rights and freedoms of everyone

7 November 2023 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The rights and security of the Armenian residents of Garabagh will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan. This is stated in an article by Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev, Azernews reports.

The article notes that the Constitution of Azerbaijan guarantees equality of rights and freedoms of everyone, regardless of ethnic, religious, and linguistic affiliation.

"Guided by this provision of the basic law, our state always applies an equal approach towards different ethnic peoples living in the territory of Azerbaijan. One of the topical issues is related to the process of integration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh into Azerbaijani society. In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized in his speeches that this issue is an internal affair of the Azerbaijani state, the rights and security of the Armenian population of Garabagh will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of the country," the article reads.

