One-on-one meeting kicks off between Azerbaijani, Romanian FMs

6 November 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

A one-on-one meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu. This is stated in the social network of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on November 5, 2023, on an official visit to Romania. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with officials during the visit.

---

