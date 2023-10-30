ANAMA reports of some 2,427 items of unexploded ordnance cleared in demining operations

30 October 2023 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has released weekly information on demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

The ANAMA press service reported that 25 anti-personnel, 56 anti-tank, and 56 anti-personnel mines were found during demining operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavand, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts. From October 23 to October 29, 2,427 unexploded ordnance items were discovered and cleared.

During the week, 616.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

