Delegation from National Defence University meets with students [PHOTOS]

10 October 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

For the purpose of the military-patriotic upbringing of young people, instilling a sense of devotion to statehood, the delegation of the National Defense University met with students of the Azerbaijan Technical University, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The meeting, which was also attended by the teaching staff of Azerbaijan Technical University, discussed the measures being taken in Azerbaijan in various fields in the direction of upbringing the younger generation in the spirit of commitment to national roots, spiritual values, historical traditions, love for the Motherland, and devotion to statehood.

It was noted that one of the important factors of victory in the Patriotic War, as well as in other successful operations, is effective work on instilling patriotic spirit in youth.

Cooperation in the field of science and education was also discussed during the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the students' questions were answered.

