Azerbaijani FM meets with President of ICRC [PHOTOS]

12 September 2023 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric-Egger, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

To recall, on September 11, 2023, Jeyhun Bayramov paid an official visit to Geneva, Switzerland.

Within the framework of the official visit, Jeyhun Bayramov plans to give a speech at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, and meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations, including the UN Office in Geneva and other specialized agencies.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also plans to take part in a number of events, including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN Office in Geneva.

