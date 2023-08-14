Ambassador: We support Azerbaijan in defence field since it faces challenges in this region

14 August 2023 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Pakistan supports and helps Azerbaijan to strengthen its defense capability since we know that Azerbaijan has challenges in this region.

This was told by the Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, telling at the event dedicated to the Independence day of Pakistan, Azernews reports.

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations in 1992. So, actually this year we completed 31 years of diplomatic relations. Despite it is not a very long time, but still a significant time and which we can review and reflect on the achievements of this important partnership and friendship between the two countries. Let me tell you that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have excellent diplomatic and political relations. Pakistan and Azerbaijan support each other on important issues of national interest. For example, Pakistan is great public and vocal support of Azerbaijan on the issue of Karabakh. We believe that Karabakh is Azerbaijan and Pakistan has supported Azerbaijan on this issue at all international arena. Similarly, Azerbaijan has supported and extended full support to Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Azerbaijan is very considered about this factor. Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory that requires a solution in accordance with the UN resolutions. We are grateful for that,” the Ambassador told.

Bilal Hayee also noted that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have excellent defense relations. He underlined that Pakistan is keen to help Azerbaijan to strengthen its defense capacity.

“We have excellent defense relations. Pakistan and Azerbaijan's defense community is deeply involved with each other. We are supporting and helping Azerbaijan to strengthen its defense capability since we know that Azerbaijan has challenges in this region. Being a big country in terms of defense, Pakistan is always with Azerbaijan on this issue,” Bilal Hayee noted.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz