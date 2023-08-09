Maestro Niyazi dry cargo ship repaired

9 August 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

The repair of the dry cargo ship Maestro Niyazi belonging to the Maritime Transport Fleet of Azerbaijan Khazar Shipping CJSC (ASCO) has been completed, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The ship's main and auxiliary engines, pumps, air compressors, and other mechanisms were repaired at Zig Shipyard. At the same time, the ship underwent pipe installation, electrical installation, automation, and hull welding. The ship's auxiliary steam boiler was also repaired.

Besides, underwater and surface parts, the main deck, deck mechanisms, and storage hatches were cleaned and painted on the dry cargo ship, and the living and service premises were repaired in accordance with modern requirements.

After completion of the repairs, the ship successfully passed the relevant inspection and was returned to service.

It should be noted that the Maestro Niyazi is 140.33 meters long, 16.5 meters wide, and has a cargo capacity of 5,500 tonnes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz