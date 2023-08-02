President addresses message to Armenian government: choice is not best and very best for them

2 August 2023 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has given an interview to the Euronews TV channel. In his interview, the President gave a message to the Armenian government following the questions of the correspondent, Azernews reports.

“Another message, which I already conveyed to the Armenian government is that for them the choice is not the best and the very best,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, adding: “For them the choice is among very bad and acceptable, but acceptable based on common sense, on international law, and on recognizing the rights of Azerbaijanis to live on their own land, which they deprived us for 30 years. And for Armenians in Karabakh, I'd like to remind them that we started contacts with them spontaneously. Actually, it was mainly people-to-people contacts when we started to build a new Lachin road, which passed through several villages where Armenian population live. I was informed that the contacts had been established between our road construction workers and Armenian community, and immediately they became almost friends,” the President emphasized.

The President also emphasized the possibility of establishing normal relations between Armenian minorities and Azerbaijanis in Karabakh even without the participation of peacekeepers.

“If in the first months of the construction, Russian peacekeepers were providing security for both sides, then they just left. There were no Russian peacekeepers and people easily communicated without them. So, it demonstrates that ordinary people, in their majority, don't have this hatred in their hearts,” President Ilham Aliyev added.



