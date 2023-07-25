Azerbaijani Defense Minister embarks on visit to Türkiye [PHOTO]

25 July 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying a visit to fraternal Türkiye at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yashar Guler in order to participate in the IDEF’23 16th International Defence Industry Fair to be held in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense will view the weapons, vehicles, and military equipment produced by various companies that will be displayed at the fair.

