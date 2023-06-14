Azerbaijani soldiers detained in Armenia contact their families - ICRC

14 June 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the ICRC again visited two Azerbaijani servicemen detained in Armenia. A one-on-one meeting was held with them, and they were given the opportunity to contact their families, Azernews reports.

Ilaha Huseynova, head of the PR department of the Azerbaijani representative office of the ICRC, told about this.

To recall that on April 10, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced that servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov disappeared due to limited visibility in adverse weather conditions in the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the border with Armenia.

Later, on April 13, the Armenian side admitted that the Azerbaijani military were with them. Photographs and video footage of the ill-treatment of one of them were also published.

In addition, one of the Azerbaijani servicemen was sentenced by a "court" to 11.5 years in prison on a fabricated case.

