Iraqi President sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

6 June 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Azerbaijan – the Independence Day. I wish you robust health and success, and your friendly people continuous progress and prosperity.

Taking this opportunity, I emphasize my determination to strengthen relations between our countries and peoples as well as develop joint cooperative relations.

With deep respect,

Abdullatif Jamal Rashid

President of the Republic of Iraq

---

