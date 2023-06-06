Iraqi President sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day
Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu
It is with great pleasure that I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Azerbaijan – the Independence Day. I wish you robust health and success, and your friendly people continuous progress and prosperity.
Taking this opportunity, I emphasize my determination to strengthen relations between our countries and peoples as well as develop joint cooperative relations.
With deep respect,
Abdullatif Jamal Rashid
President of the Republic of Iraq
---
