ANAMA: 356 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

8 May 2023 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 88 anti-personnel, 75 anti-tank mines, as well as 123 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from May 1 to 6, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement, Azernews reports.

In total, 356 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

