French envoy & ANAMA Chairman hold meeting

28 April 2023 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Boillon met with Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov, Azernews reports.

The envoy stated that during the visit of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to Baku, she announced France's new support for de-mining in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"I thank Chairman of the ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov and his team for the constructive discussion we had today about the next steps of our cooperation," Boillon tweeted.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Colonna was on an official visit on April 26-27 to Azerbaijan. During the visit, she met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and held a joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

