Russian expert: Azerbaijan will implement its own policy without regard to outside pressure

25 April 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

"The USA and the EU are not interested in Azerbaijan being strong and controlling its territories and being able to develop. Therefore, playing along with the Armenian lobbyists and the desire to make the situation in the South Caucasus still explosive is the essence of the policy pursued by France and the USA".

This was told by the Russian military expert, editor-in-chief of the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine Igor Korotchenko in a comment for Azernews, while discussing Azerbaijan's newly installed border checkpoint on the Azerbaijanian sovereign territories.

On April 23 units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan installed a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of our country, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

But not even a day has passed US Ambassador Michael Carpenter and Chief of EU Foreign Policy Josep Borrel both commented on Azerbaijan's recent establishment of the checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin road saying that it's totally against the peace process. But unfortunately neither US nor EU have ever taken any resolutive and adequate step towards peace process in the region.

"Azerbaijan should not look back at the opinion of Western politicians but deal with those issues of state building of national security in order to be self-confident and fully control the situation in the region," the expert added.

Korotchenko said that the West is not a friend of Azerbaijan, so there is no need to ask for illusions.

"I think Azerbaijani diplomacy will be able to respond to these unfriendly statements, but once again Azerbaijan will pursue the policy that it considers necessary, correct and based on its own national interests," he said

And about the statements of the Western side, the expert said that, Armenia can sway from the breath of the wind of the West in one direction or another, underscoring that "Azerbaijan will implement its own policy without regard to outside pressure".

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz