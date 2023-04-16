Peaceful protests continue on Lachin-Khankendi road - vehicles belonging to ICRC freely move protest area [PHOTOS]

16 April 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

The peaceful protest of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been continuing and the event enters the day 126th.

Up until now, several cars, including the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The peaceful protesters made it possible for ICRC’s eight passenger cars moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

---

