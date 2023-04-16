Attack on Azerbaijani flag cannot be accepted at all - Turkish Ambassador

16 April 2023 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

An attack on the Azerbaijani flag in an international sports competition is unacceptable.

According to Azernews, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi said this on his Twitter account.

"The behavior exhibited by Armenia in recent days, the inhumane torture of the Azerbaijani soldier who lost his way across the border in foggy weather, and the attack on the Azerbaijani flag at the opening of an international sports competition cannot be accepted at all. We condemn it," the ambassador added.

It should be noted that during the opening ceremony of the European weightlifting championship held in Yerevan yesterday, one of the organisers burned the flag of Azerbaijan. In this regard, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement and said that a decision was made to return Azerbaijani athletes to their homeland.

Son günlerde Ermenistan’da sergilenen davranışlar;

sisli havada yolunu kaybederek sınırı geçen bir Azerbaycan askerine yapılan insanlık dışı işkenceler

ve uluslararası bir spor müsabakası açılışında Azerbaycan bayrağına yapılan saldırı asla kabul edilemezdir. Kınıyoruz.🇹🇷🇦🇿 — Cahit Bağcı (@cahitbagci) April 15, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz