Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry: Armenia is not interested in peace process

11 April 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

According to the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 11, units of the Armed Forces of Armenia from the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus district subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army’s opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin district. As a result of the provocation, the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were martyred and injured.

The fact that such provocations by Armenia took place in the face of serious calls for negotiations on a peace agreement by the international community shows that Armenia is not interested in the peace process, Foreign Ministry’s press-service reported. Such military provocations of Armenia at the same time are accompanied by provocative political actions and statements.

Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan, violating the norms and principles of international law, not only breaches the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, but also seriously threaten regional peace and security.

These actions of Armenia should be rejected and condemned by the international community in a serious manner.

In order to prevent provocations of Armenia, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan are taking and will continue to take all necessary measures.

“We declare once again that the responsibility for the provocations caused by Armenia falls entirely on Armenia,” Foreign Ministry’s said in its statement.