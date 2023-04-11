Kazakh media outlets highlight Azerbaijani President's official visit [PHOTOS]

11 April 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakh media outlets have highlighted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Kazakhstan, the speech of the two countries, and the development prospect of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The news website Капитал.kz runs a headline titled “Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to increase trade turnover to $1 billion,” which talks about the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The international information agency of Kazakhstan KazTAG provides data confirming the positive dynamics of the growth of trade turnover. The article reports that in 2022, Kazakhstan's exports to Azerbaijan increased by 30.4% and amounted to $375.3m, and imports - by 95.2%, amounting to $86.6m and showing an increase of 95.2%. The review indicates that the number of Azerbaijani investments in the economy of Kazakhstan reached $69.7m in 2022.

Kazakh mass media write about the age-old ties of brotherhood and friendship between the two peoples, which are united by common spiritual and cultural values. As noted by Капитал, recent initiatives in the humanitarian field, in particular, the decision to hold the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan, will help bring the two peoples even closer and strengthen interstate relations.

Internet news agencies Orda and Tengrinews note that one of the brightest examples of friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creativity, which Kazakhstan is currently building in the city of Fuzuli. Reporting that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, invited the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the opening of the center, the online magazine Vlast cites the words of the head of the Azerbaijani state: “This will be a good symbol of friendship and brotherhood of our peoples, because we have a lot of work to restore the destroyed infrastructure, including social infrastructure, and such an initiative from fraternal Kazakhstan, of course, evokes a feeling of great gratitude among all Azerbaijanis.”

The Kazakh mass media pay special attention to the contribution that the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev made to the strengthening of strategic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The publications emphasize that the Great Leader, who led the country in a difficult period, is rightfully considered the architect of modern independent Azerbaijan. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it was under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev that the young Azerbaijani state became a full member of the world community in a short time, and the life path of the great leader is a vivid example of selfless service to the nation, Kazakh media say.

According to the BaigeNews agency and other mass media, this year Kazakhstan will host a number of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev and the perpetuation of the memory of the national leader.

Kazinform agency writes about the upcoming premiere of a documentary film dedicated to the outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. The article says that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was informed about the premiere of the film Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during negotiations in an expanded format. He said that today the premiere of the documentary film "Gaziz Gumyr" or "Outstanding Life" about Heydar Aliyev, which was filmed on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan by the TV and Radio Corporation Kazakhstan will take place.

Many media outlets reported about the opening of the Heydar Aliyev Street in the center of Astana on April 10 with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As the inAstana news site and other media outlets emphasize, this event was another evidence of respect for the great son of the Azerbaijani people.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda writes, the President of Kazakhstan said that modern strong and harmonious relations between Astana and Baku are invariably developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. The publication also says that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev “highly appreciated the strong leadership of Ilham Aliyev, who continues the creative work of his father with dignity and leads his country along the path of progress with confident steps.”

