The picketing of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources marks the 95th day, Azernews reports.

By the time of writing, 10 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers moved through the road have faced no hinder. Meanwhile, Armenian media has been spreading false information that the Azerbaijanis allegedly "blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road" and "do not let cars through", which can be refuted through daily reports proving otherwise.

Despite the harsh weather conditions, the rally participants continue to protest against Armenia's illicit mineral resource exploitation.

The vigorous vigil dates back to December 12, 2022, and to this day, the picketers have not altered their motive in compelling the Russian peacekeepers to provide access to the Qizilbulag and Damirli deposits in Karabakh for Azerbaijani experts to assess their current state and possible impact on the region's environment.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives have taken to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.

