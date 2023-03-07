Latvia's Egils Levits slated to pay official visit to Azerbaijan
Latvian President Egils Levits will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 8, Azernews reports.
The president of Latvia will hold a number of bilateral meetings in Baku and take part in the Global Baku Forum slated to be held in the Azerbaijani capital on March 9-11.
The X Global Baku Forum will be conducted under the title "World Today: Challenges and Hopes".
The forum will discuss issues of energy security, the relevance of transport corridors in the Eurasian space, the role of China in global development, etc.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz