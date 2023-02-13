Azerbaijan's mobile field hospital providing medical aid in Turkiye's quake-hit zone [PHOTO/VIDEO]

13 February 2023 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

A mobile field hospital of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues its uninterrupted operations to serve quake victims in the province of Kahramanmaras severely affected by the earthquake, Azernews reports per the ministry.

In order to mitigate the impact of the devastating earthquake, President Ilham Aliyev ordered the Ministry of Emergency Situations to send a mobile field hospital to friendly Turkiye.

The ministry claims that 215 earthquake victims received top-notch medical care over the last few days in the mobile field hospital.

The hospital offers a variety of checkups and treatments.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the death toll in Turkiye was 31,643.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz