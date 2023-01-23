Ambassador of Turkiye, Western Azerbaijani Community leadership discuss co-op

23 January 2023 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan Community held a meeting with Ambassador Cahit Bagci of Turkiye to Baku, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the ambassador was informed about the Armenian government’s refusal to take measures to restore the rights of the expelled Azerbaijanis and the fact that Armenia continues to deprive them of the right to live in their homeland.

Besides, it was emphasized that the international community's support is vital for ensuring the recognized rights of expelled Azerbaijanis within the framework of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international conventions.

In turn, Bagci underlined that it is impossible to track down where the Azerbaijan-Turkiye ties started.

“The two states have always stood shoulder to shoulder in struggle and supported each other,” he added.

Noting that the soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army fought in Goycha, Baku, and Shamakhi, he pointed out that the Azerbaijani people buried Ottoman soldiers on their land because they knew them as brothers.

The diplomat then noted that in the coming months, the monument built to perpetuate the memory of the martyred Azerbaijanis in Çanakkala would be inaugurated.

Responding to journalists' questions after the event, the head of the community’s press service Ulviyya Zulfugar stated that a list of more than 100,000 West Azerbaijani residents had been compiled so far.

Noting that the registration process continues, the official stressed that along with Azerbaijanis deported in 1988-1991, others were forced to migrate earlier and their heirs are also being registered.

"In connection with the registration process, both local executive bodies provide support, and every day 250-300 people of our Western Azerbaijani compatriots approach our community and take the initiative to get registered."

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability, and prosperity through establishing new transport routes.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its readiness for involvement in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

