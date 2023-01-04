Iran keen to develop relations with Azerbaijan

4 January 2023 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has been given a specific task to develop and expand Iran's relations with Azerbaijan, by the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Iran's Foreign Ministry reported that Abdollahian stressed the necessity of developing relations between Iran and Azerbaijan in various political, economic and cultural fields.

At the same time, the ambassador submitted a report to the minister, regarding Iran-Azerbaijan relations.

---

