Azerbaijan constructs new tunnel running through Tovuz [PHOTO/VIDEO]

29 December 2022 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

A road tunnel has been built under the Baku–Boyuk Kasik rail line, running through Tovuz, Azernews reports per the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The project envisages the construction of side roads and pedestrian sidewalks of 120 and 150 meters in each direction. It also noted that the total length of a covered part of the 420-meter-long highway tunnel constitutes 30 meters.

Moreover, the width of the carriageway in the tunnel accounts for four meters in both directions, while the side tracks are 5-7 meters wide. As part of the project, demolition activities, removal of obstacles, and communication lines from the construction site were carried out.

This area's road and rail crossings created a dangerous situation for all traffic participants. The new tunnel will allow vehicles to move safely on the road without crossing the rail line.

