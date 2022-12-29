State Security Service to appoint representatives abroad

29 December 2022 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani president decreed appointing and ensuring the activities of representatives of the State Security Service (SSS) in foreign states and international organizations.

Under the decree, in order to increase the efficiency of cooperation in the field of combating international terrorism, transnational organized crime, and cybercrime, as well as in other areas related to the activities of the State Security Service, the chief of the SSS, in agreement with the Azerbaijani president, is vested with the right to appoint representatives of the service in foreign countries and international organizations.

Representatives of the SSS will also have diplomatic passports.

