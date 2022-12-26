Pakistani students ready to take part in eco-actions on the Shusha-Khankendi road [PHOTO]

26 December 2022 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani students joined the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF in support of the eco-action. The Board of the Pakistan Students Association of Azerbaijan (PSAA) has issued a statement in support of the environmental action that has been held for two weeks by Azerbaijani activists on the Shusha-Khankendi road.

The statement expresses concern over the illegal actions of the Armenians that are damaging the environment in Karabakh and notes the need to fulfill the demands of Azerbaijani environmentalists in this direction.

The document highly appreciated the activities of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Youth Forum of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in this direction, the reconstruction works in Karabakh, and expressed the readiness of Pakistani students to take part in monitoring activities voluntarily to protect the environment in Karabakh.

Recently, Pakistan's Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development, the Youth Diplomacy Forum, and Indonesian Youth Council as well as OIC Youth Indonesia have made relevant statements.

It should be noted that the International Board of Directors of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF issued a statement of support for the environmental campaign held by Azerbaijani activists on the Shusha-Khankendi road. With deep regret, the document noted that for 30 years the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and now the lands where the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) is temporarily deployed, have been areas where it has been impossible to conduct such monitoring. Also, to ensure the objectivity of future monitoring, the readiness to organize a visit of a delegation of young ecologists from the countries of the Eurasian region to Karabakh was expressed as support for the environmental volunteers of Azerbaijan.

--

