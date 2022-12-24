Japanese media talks Bayraktar UAVs becoming famous worldwide thanks to Azerbaijani army

24 December 2022 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

Bayraktar UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have become famous all around the world thanks to the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports citing an article in the well-known Japanese Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

According to the article, the second Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia is considered the beginning of the drone war.

"Azerbaijan destroyed the Armenian ground forces with drones. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan posted footage of Bayraktar UAVs’ work on social media, making the UAVs famous worldwide," the article said.

Japan will increase its 2023 defense budget by 20 percent to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($55 billion). Japan's budget, which is still awaiting parliamentary approval, includes the purchase of foreign-made anti-tank missiles. Representatives of the Japanese Defense Ministry shared their plans to test a number of foreign-designed UAVs, including Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UAVs.

