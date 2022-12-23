Number of foreigners studying in Azerbaijan revealed
By Trend
About 8,900 foreigners and persons without Azerbaijani citizenship from 110 countries are studying in higher and secondary specialized educational institutions of Azerbaijan in the 2022-2023 academic year, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education and Science.
The data show a positive trend in this field - the number of foreign students increased by 20 percent compared to the same period of the previous year (7,332 people), and by 103 percent compared to the 2015-16 academic year (4,326 people).
The students are mainly from Türkiye, Iran, Georgia, Pakistan, Russia, Nigeria, India, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Syria, and other countries.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz