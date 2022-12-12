Azerbaijani officials commemorate memory of Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]

12 December 2022 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan commemorated the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, other government officials, as well as military servicemen, the law-enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps and the public, expressed deep respect for the memory of the great leader.

As reported earlier, December 12 marks the 19th anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev - the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, renowned politician, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

The national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, passed away on December 12, 2003, at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States.

He was buried in the Alley of Honors in Baku.

