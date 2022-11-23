Pakistani citizens attempting to illegally cross Azerbaijani border in Russian direction detained – State Border Service [PHOTO]

23 November 2022 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Nine Pakistani citizens, attempting to illegally cross the Azerbaijani border in the Russian direction at 05:50 (GMT+4) on November 21, were detained on the 'Khudat' border detachment area of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's Border Troops, located near the Samurchay village of Khachmaz district, the agency told Trend.

The investigation established that after officially arriving in Azerbaijan, the detainees intended to illegally immigrate to Russia, and then to Europe.

Operational and investigative measures to stop illegal migration are underway.

