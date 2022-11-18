Azernews.Az

Friday November 18 2022

Great Return: Azerbaijan to resettle 34K families, build schools, sports centers in liberated Karabakh

18 November 2022 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Great Return: Azerbaijan to resettle 34K families, build schools, sports centers in liberated Karabakh

On November 16, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev endorsed the 'I State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more