Azerbaijan defuses over 4K mines, munitions in October

Some 4,135 mines and unexploded ordnances have been defused in the liberated territories in October, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

During the demining operations, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 anti-tank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Over 3,246 ha area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before leaving the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

In the late mine blasts in Tartar and Lachin districts on October 21-23, three Azerbaijani citizens were seriously hurt, and one of them subsequently died in hospital. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that the number of victims had reached 262 as a result of Armenian-planted mine explosions in the liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

