British lawmakers endorse Azerbaijan's righteous stance against Armenia

28 October 2022 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Members of the United Kingdom (UK) parliament have backed Azerbaijan's reasonable stance in its ties with Armenia, Azernews reports, referring to the UK Parliament.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and the UN at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and a number of members of the UK House of Lords have voiced support for Azerbaijan's position, the report adds.

In reaction to an anti-Azerbaijani comment made by a member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox, Co-Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Armenia, other members of the House of Lords expressed both neutral and favorable views of Azerbaijan.

Lord Hussain stated that recent border confrontations between Armenia and Azerbaijan show the urgent need to speed the EU-led peace and normalization process between the two countries, as well as the need for a comprehensive peace accord.

Furthermore, Lord David Evans called attention to the issue of landmines on Azerbaijan's liberated territories and thanked the UK government for financial help for the country's demining activities. He went on to say that 260 Azerbaijani civilians were killed as a result of mine explosions, and there are 3,890 missing Azerbaijanis of whose fates are unknown to Azerbaijan and Armenia refuses to provide information to this effect.

Moreover, Baroness Uddin endorsed the recent meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Prague on October 6. She further emphasized that Armenia has not provided any information on the 3,890 missing Azerbaijanis during the first Karabakh war (1988-1994).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz