French press talks Int'l Court of Justice rejecting Armenia's request against Azerbaijan

French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about the rejection of Armenia’s request against Azerbaijan on October 12, 2022 by the International Court of Justice finding the new circumstances presented by Armenia on September 16, 2022 insufficient to change the measures indicated in the Order of December 7, 2021, Trend reports on October 24.

Referring to the respective statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the article noted that the Order is in compliance with Azerbaijan's international and national obligations to treat every Armenian detainee in full accordance with the Court's previous Order, as well as in a humane and indiscriminate manner.

The article also stressed that following the statements of September 17 and October 2, 2022, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has been investigating videos spread on social media platforms, which reportedly reflect the illegal actions of Azerbaijani military servicemen.

“Meanwhile, Armenia, on the contrary, didn't take any steps to punish culprits of numerous war crimes and other illegal actions against Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians,” the article said.

Besides, according to the article, both Azerbaijani and international observers, as well as the Special Rapporteur of the Council of Europe and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, have repeatedly called for investigating the videos showing the commission of war crimes by Armenian soldiers and bringing those responsible to justice.

"Azerbaijan is committed to the ongoing peace process and negotiations, as well as to the protection of the rights of all people within international law," added the article.

