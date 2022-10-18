Chronicles of Victory: October 18, 2020

18 October 2022 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 22th day of the Second Karabakh war:

- a publication about the Azerbaijani Armed Forces raising the Azerbaijani flag over the ancient Khudafarin bridge was posted on the official Twitter page of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

- Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces once again grossly violated the agreement.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published a list of destroyed enemy equipment, announced the capture of an Armenian military unit.

- The Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces.

- Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in Agdara, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil directions.

- Azerbaijani soldier captured positions of Armenian special forces. Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the seizure of military equipment and ammunition of the Armenian Armed Forces.

- Azerbaijani flag was raised in center of liberated from occupation Fuzuli city.

