French press published article about results of summit in Prague

10 October 2022 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of the first summit of the "European Political Community" in Prague and on the recognition of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by Armenia, according to the statement adopted at the end of this meeting.

The article notes that Armenia and Azerbaijan once again demonstrate their commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 and recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The parties stated that this forms the basis for the activities of the commission on delimitation, and the next meeting of the commission should be held at the end of October in Brussels," the article says.

It is also emphasized that Armenia agreed to the functioning of the EU mission on the border with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan also agreed to cooperate with this mission, which will begin its work in October and complete it in 2 months," the article says.

