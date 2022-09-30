Helicopter units of Azerbaijani air force hold live-fire drills [PHOTO]

30 September 2022 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani air force’s helicopter units have conducted live-fire drills in line with the annual combat plan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario of the drills, helicopters that took off from the base airfields professionally completed the tasks of destroying a fictitious enemy's land-based targets on the training ground and shielding aircraft from terrorist-sabotage groups, the ministry said.

The prescribed tasks were effectively completed during the drills undertaken to strengthen the abilities of helicopter crews and paratroopers in arranging combat operations, including controlling forces in battle, it added.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister – Chief of the General Staff of the army, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, visited the Krtsanisi National Training Center near Tbilisi on September 29, as part of the official visit to Georgia, the ministry said in a separate report.

The Azerbaijani delegation was given a comprehensive overview of the center's history and activities. The delegation then went to the Military Scientific-Technical Center Delta.

The center's military vehicles and equipment were evaluated, and the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of military-technical cooperation.

---

