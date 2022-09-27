Azerbaijani minister of health visits vets injured in second Karabakh war

27 September 2022 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev visited veterans of second Karabakh war who are undergoing medical and rehabilitation treatment at the Sanatorium-Resort Rehabilitation Center in the Buzovna settlement in Baku, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

Musayev noted that the second Karabakh war put an end to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, which lasted for about 30 years, and the great victory of Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev was inscribed in history with golden letters.

The minister stressed that caring for the families of martyrs and veterans is one of the main priorities of state policy.

"Azerbaijani people deeply honor the memory of soldiers and officers, all the martyrs. Each of the people is indebted to the brave martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland. Azerbaijan is grateful to them for the victory," Musayev said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz