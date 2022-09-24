Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 210 recoveries

24 September 2022 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 149 new COVID-19 cases, 210 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,662 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,420 of them have recovered, and 9,903 people have died. Currently, 1,339 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,938 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,234,280 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 885 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 245 citizens, the second dose to 152 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 422 citizens. As many as 66 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,885,828 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,403 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,780 people – the second dose, 3,377,244 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,401 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

