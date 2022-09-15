Ombudswoman urges tough int'l reaction to Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan

15 September 2022 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has urged international organizations to immediately react to Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"In preventing the provocations of Armenia, 50 Azerbaijani servicemen became martyrs. I pay my respect to their memory and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. I demand from international organizations an immediate tough reaction to Armenia's aggression. Its occupation policy, which continues to this day, must be put to an end," Aliyeva stated.

She emphasized that 242 people were harmed in mine explosions from November 2020 through September 2022.

"Armenia has been sending subversive groups to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, trying to plant mines there. Azerbaijani army prevented these attempts," she noted.

To recap, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that during the night leading to September 13, units of the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, the military infrastructure was damaged.

Units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in these directions are taking decisive retaliatory measures in order to suppress provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces and military threats to the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, to ensure the safety of the military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure work in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

