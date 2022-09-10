Azerbaijan welcomes Pakistani companies in its industrial zones, agricultural parks

10 September 2022 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistani companies are welcome to make use of the existing business environment in industrial zones and agricultural parks of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) told Trend.

According to the SCIP, the representatives of several companies from Pakistan involved in the food, construction, furniture and other fields visited the SCIP on August 17 and discussed the possibilities of joint cooperation.

They were informed about favorable investment opportunities created for entrepreneurs in industrial zones and agricultural parks of Azerbaijan.

Pakistani businessmen also got acquainted with the work carried out in the SCIP, and the production process of its resident - ALCO LLC, a manufacturer of various lubricants and antifreeze according to German and Italian technologies.

