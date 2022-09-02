Border guards seize over 20 kg of drugs on Iranian border [PHOTO]

2 September 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has seized over 20 kg of drugs on the state border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the service.

On August 29, at 2200 hours, the border guards noticed an unidentified individual breaching the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border outpost, located near Imishli District’s Garaguvendikli village.

The border checkpoint was immediately notified and the service area was cordoned off. The suspect ignored the border guards' "Stop" command and warning shots, fleeing back into Iranian territory, taking advantage of the darkness and terrain complexity.

As a result of the search and operational measures, the suspicious behavior of two unidentified individuals, who took a hidden package from the border area at 2210 caught the border guards’ attention. The suspects were apprehended while disregarding the border guard's "Stop" command and attempting to flee the area.

During the inspection of a package with an approximate weight of 3.3 kilograms drug-like substance (marijuana) and 800 methadone-40 pills were seized from an Absheron resident, Natig Almanov (36), and a Shabran resident, Tahir Rasulov (51).

During the investigation, the suspects admitted that they arrived in the area to obtain the drugs.

Similarly, on August 30 at 1630 hours, the border guard noticed two unidentified individuals breaching the state border from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the border outpost located near Beylagan District’s Shahseven 1 village.

The border checkpoint was immediately notified, the service area was blocked, and the search for the border violators was started.

Following the border guards’ "Stop" command and warning shot, the border violators threw their packages away and retreated to Iran, taking advantage of the thick bushes and reeds of the area.

During the search measures carried out in the area, two packages thrown by border violators were seized with an estimated weight of 16.7 kg of drug-like substances (15 kg 820 grams of marijuana, 500 grams of heroin, and 420 grams of methamphetamine).

As a result of the operational measures with the involvement of service dogs, an abandoned black Mercedes car (license plate number 10 SE 862) was discovered near the scene of the incident with muddy clothes and shoes inside.

In the course of the search measures in the area, an Imishli resident, Alihuseyn Rzayev (25), who was hiding in the agricultural field, was detained as a suspect at 1825 hours. During the investigation, he admitted that the discovered automobile belonged to him and he traveled to the location with other people he met in Baku to grab the drugs.

During the search, another individual, a Baku resident, Ramil Agamaliyev (31), who fled the scene and hid on the border lane, was apprehended by border guards at 2355 hours.

Operational-investigative measures are underway into the cases.

