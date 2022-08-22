Azerbaijani team fulfills next tasks of Sniper Frontier contest in Iran [PHOTO]

22 August 2022 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani servicemen have successfully completed the next tasks of the Sniper Frontier contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Yazd, Iran, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the rules of the exercise, sniper pairs first shot handguns at targets positioned up to 25 meters away, then sniper rifles at special targets located up to 800 meters away.

The Azerbaijani team members performed professionally during the contest's second exercise and destroyed three targets set at a distance of 200-300 meters.

The Sniper Frontier contest, which is part of the International Army Games-2022, will run until August 27.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have participated in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.

