Azerbaijan names new ambassadors to Latin American nations, Germany, SKorea

20 August 2022 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has named new envoys to Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Kuwait, and South Korea, Azernews reports with reference to the presidential orders.

In conformity with a presidential order, Ramzi Teymurov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Argentina, the official Azartac news agency reports.

By other presidential orders, Rashad Novruz was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Brazil; Nasimi Agayev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Federal Republic of Germany; Ramin Hasanov - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Korea; Emil Karimov - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kuwait and Ruslan Rzayev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Cuba.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz