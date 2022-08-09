Azerbaijani mine agency defuses some 265 mines, munitions in liberated lands in less than a week

9 August 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Some 265 mines and unexploded ordinances have been defused in the liberated lands from August 1 to 6, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 204 anti-personnel mines and 32 antitank mines, as well as 29 unexploded ordnances.

Some 697-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the period in question.

ANAMA, along with partner countries, is carrying out demining activities on the liberated territories. Moreover, the State Border Service and the Defense Ministry are also engaged in demining activities in the liberated lands.

Armenia alleged it handed over to Azerbaijan all minefield maps of liberated territories following the talks through the mediation of the Russian Defense Ministry on December 4, 2021.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the low accuracy of Armenia's minefield maps of Azerbaijani liberated territories slows the mine-clearance process.

"The demining operations are underway, but people are still losing their lives. From the end of the 44-day Second Karabakh War to the present, over 200 people have become victims of mine explosions in liberated lands," Bayramov said at that point.

He added that the high mine contamination of the liberated territories hinders the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

