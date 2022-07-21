Foreign participants of International Media Forum visit Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku [PHOTO]

21 July 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation, which arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the International Media Forum to be held on July 22 in Azerbaijan’s Shusha organized by the Media Development Agency, has visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Members of the delegation - representatives of foreign media and experts from about 20 countries were informed about the center.

They were also informed that the center is working in the direction of research and propaganda of the heritage of the Azerbaijani people's national leader Heydar Aliyev, popularization of the history and culture of Azerbaijan, national and spiritual values ​​at the international level, as well as popularization of samples of world culture in the country.

In the Heydar Aliyev Museum, which has been functioning in the center since 2013, the guests were presented with photo and video materials, as well as interesting facts about the life of the national leader. At present, the museum is also of great importance in terms of studying the heritage of Heydar Aliyev.

During acquaintance with "Mini Azerbaijan" exhibition, the delegation was informed that its exposition presented historical architectural monuments of Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan, as well as models of a number of modern buildings.

Then the guests got acquainted with “Pearls of Azerbaijani print media history” exhibition, organized by the Media Development Agency.

The exhibition provided information about the printed publications which were released before 1920 and played an exceptional role in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan, in the promotion of national and universal values, as well as samples of print media having particular importance in educating the Azerbaijani public.

The main purpose of organizing the exhibition was to inform the participants of the International Media Forum about printed publications which have passed a long path of development, about the history of their creation and founders, including ideological directions, as well as the impact of these publications on the social-political and cultural life of the Azerbaijani people.

